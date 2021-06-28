First Responders: Senior Firefighter Brandon Barr

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responder segment we head to the Meridian fire department where we meet Brandon Barr. He’s a senior firefighter at the Meridian Fire Department and has been there nine years.

“I’ve always liked helping people. The job I had before was a personal trainer. I did stuff with people after surgeries because I like people to get better,” Barr said.

Barr has continued his role of training, except now, it’s with the fire department.

“Since I’ve been certified, I’ve helped with training. Now I’m kind of the senior guy in charge of training all the guys in basic service before they go to the academy,” Barr explained.

Not only has Barr been at the Meridian Fire Department, but he also volunteers with the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Barr loves putting on the gear and going to fight a fire. He said the tough times come when children are involved.

“The first call I ever went on with a kid, I got back to the station and called my wife to check on her and our kid and neighborhood kids,” Barr explained. “It was nowhere near our neighborhood, but it bothers you to point where that’s the kind of stuff you think of.”

Firefighters are like family. They are together through the dangers of a fire and through the emotions that come with a difficult day.

“We sit at these tables and talk. Eventually it goes to joking and laughing to if someone has something on their chest, they can get it off their chest,” Barr said. “There’s no shame or second thought about what someone’s going to think if you’re dealing with something.”

His family is supportive. His son might even follow in his footsteps and become a firefighter.

“My wife probably likes me being away some. My son thinks it’s cool. He thinks it’s a great job. He’s considering doing this job when he’s older enough. When he was younger he would play on the truck and now he still brings his friends by,” Barr said.

Barr said he will continue working as a firefighter. He said he might always try to move up the ladder.

“It’s the greatest job in the world. We do it because it’s a service to our community. Whether it’s volunteer or paid like we are here, it’s the best job,” Barr said.

