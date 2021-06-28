Advertisement

Highway 80 bridge to close temporarily

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the Tallahatta Creek bridge between Chunky and Meridian July 6. It will remain closed until August 17.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Another Highway 80 bridge in Lauderdale County will be closing for repairs soon.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the Tallahatta Creek bridge between Chunky and Meridian July 6. It will remain closed until August 17.

The end walls will be replaced. Traffic may detour using Interstate 20.

The Highway 80 bridge over Okatibbee Creek was closed last week and will be closed for about 10 months

