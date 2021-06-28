Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report June 28, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Adrian Bell 06-25-2021 DUI; No Insurance; Driving While License Suspended; No Tag.jpg
Alan Ross 06-27-2021 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
Billy Eades 06-26-2021 DUI 1st; Driving While License Suspended; No Tag Light
Briandia Little 06-22-2021 DUI 1st; No Insurance; Child Restraint; Speeding; Child Endangerment
Clyde Clayborne 06-24-2021 Disturbance of the Family
Cornelius Jones 06-26-2021 Simple Assault
Darryl Walton 06-27-2021 No Driver License
Dishawn Nunn 06-25-2021 DUI 1st; No Insurance; Driving While License Suspended; Possession of...
Dustin Morris 06-25-2021 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; No Seatbelt; Disorderly Conduct.
Jeremy Rush 06-02-2021 Shoplifting; Resisting Arrest
JW Bennoman 06-26-2021 NO Driver License.
Kurtis Campbell 06-26-2021 DUI 1st; Speeding
Kyla Tucker 06-03-2021 Disturbance of the Peace
Lamar Scott 06-07-2021 Failure to Pay
Remona Morris 06-26-2021 Public Drunk
Shatia Houston 06-26-2021 DUI 1ST; Possession of Marijuana.
Stacy Cole 06-01-2021 Simple Assault
Tavorise Hudson 06-25-2021 DUI 1ST
Terry Short 06-03-2021 Hold for Other Agency
Timothy Little 06-18-2021 DUI Other; Speeding
