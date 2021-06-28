Advertisement

Local media company to hold a christian concert event

Rydan Media and Hickory Pick'N will host a free Christian concert event in Newton County.
Rydan Media and Hickory Pick'N will host a free Christian concert event in Newton County.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - What do a christian concert, a movie premiere, and a firework show all have in common? The fact that they’re all free in a one-night event. So, if you’re looking for a fun family night out, one local media company is bringing it to Newton County.

The event will start at 5 pm on June 27th at Hickory Pick’N.

6 artists ranging in Christian Hip-Hop, Gospel, and Christian contemporary are set to perform. With headliner Cody and Allison Murphy in attendance.

The night will end with a firework show and a movie premiere of Modern-Day Disciples. It follows two friends who take different paths in their lives. One follows Christ and the other ends up in jail. Viewers will witness how their actions eventually affect the other.

Writer and director, Danny Todd said he was inspired to write this movie 4 years ago during his time in law enforcement.

“It’s important for me to have this event just to give families something to do so when I started off with Ryan Hanner, my business partner, and created Rydan Media, we wanted to strengthen the relationships with those already saved and bring people to know Christ through watching our movie. So, it’s important for us to now that we’ve done that in a movie, to get that out there into the world. We want people to see it and we want people’s lives to be touched by it. We always say we’re playing the background to God. We feel like this is his movie. We’re just humbled he used us to make it happen,” said Todd.

