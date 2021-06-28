Mississippi St. vs Vanderbilt game 1 preview

OMAHA, NEBR. (WTOK) - Game 1 between the Bulldogs and Commodores is nearing its 6 p.m. start time.

Both teams have had a wild journey so far in the College World Series, but it all ends in this final series.

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis announced that he will start Christian MacLeod in Game 1. The last time MacLeod started against Vanderbilt, he pitched three innings and gave up zero runs with seven strikeouts. However, in the fourth inning that all changed with Vanderbilt getting four runs on three hits.

MacLeod’s start against Virginia in the College Word Series was one that they would want to forget as he allowed four runs and two walks with only 35 pitches.

The Bulldogs have proven to be a very resilient team as shown in their last two series against Virginia and Texas, where against the latter team, they had lost game 1 but picked themselves up and beat the Longhorns for a CWS finals berth.

On the other side, Vanderbilt’s journey to the CWS unfortunately took a turn that fans did not want to see.

Vanderbilt was scheduled for game two against NC State on Saturday in a winner-take all game for a chance to go to the College World Series, but after NC State had a depleted roster due to COVID-19 health protocols, the NCAA baseball committee declared the game a no contest, sending the Commodores into the finals while NC State’s season was cut short.

Vanderbilt will be making their second consecutive appearance in the championship round and still being the most recent CWS champions in 2019 after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Mississippi State baseball has been to the College World Series 12 times and have yet to take home the CWS title, but 2021 could be the magic year for the Dawgs.

The Bulldogs lead in the all time battles between the two, 71-51-2. Vanderbilt won the season series this year, taking two of the three games in Nashville.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.