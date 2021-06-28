Advertisement

Mother cited after leaving child in hot car, according to police

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother is cited after she’s accused of leaving her 1-year-old daughter in a hot car alone.

On Saturday afternoon, a customer at the Costco on Hacks Cross Road noticed the child in the car. According to police, the customer said the child was sweating profusely.

The customer was able to get her hand through a crack in the window and get the child out.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, the child’s mother Svetlana Tokareva came out of the store.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Tokareva was inside the store for an hour with other family members buying groceries.

Paramedics looked over the child and she was OK.

The mother was cited for leaving a child alone in a motor vehicle.

According to the National Safety Council, on average, 38 children die from heatstroke every year after being left in hot cars.

This year, four children have died across the country.

