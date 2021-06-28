Memorial Services celebrating the life of Paul Wayne Barkley will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Marcus Finch officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Barkley, age 73, completed his earthly journey and entered Heaven’s glory on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Dominic’s Memorial Hospital In Jackson, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Paul was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 15, 1947, to Lloyd F. and Dorothy R. Barkley. He graduated from Fairpark High School and attended Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, LA. After moving to Meridian in 1967, he received his AA degree from Meridian Junior College and continued to pursue his degree in Business Administration at the University of Southern Mississippi. In 1970 he enlisted in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge in 1972.

After completing his military service, Paul joined his parents in the family business, Empress Barber and Beauty Supply Co., Inc. He later owned Goldwell of Mississippi, another cosmetology supply company before becoming a sales representative for Gulf States Beauty Supply in Birmingham, AL. Paul was a natural-born salesman and received top honors as a sales representative. He was also an account executive for Allergan, LaRoche-Posay, ZO Skin Care, and DUSA Skin Care, covering an extensive five-state territory for each. In addition, he was part owner of Peavy Music World in Meridian.

Paul spent many years serving numerous local churches as Minister of Music. He enjoyed being part of the church families at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Causeyville Baptist Church and Hebron Baptist Church and also served FBC Lauderdale, Union Baptist Church in Clark County, Calvary Baptist Church, Meridian and Highland Baptist Church, Meridian, as interim Minister of Music.

As a member of The Gideons International, he and his wife, Lynda, volunteered each summer to serve as a host couple, for the Gideons’ Youth Program. Each year they helped lead and minister to college age youth from all over the world, many of whom became an extended part of the Barkley family.

Paul had a life-long passion for music which began in high school and continued throughout his life. In his early years he was a percussionist and vocalist for several local bands, most notably The Regular Size, The Clyde Lummus Trio and Pan. He also was involved in the Meridian Community College Jazz Lab Band. He was a favorite soloist for numerous weddings and special events but the event he looked forward to the most was being part of the Highland Baptist Church Singing Christmas Tree where he used his talents to render solos and was part of the men’s trio that performed “I Have Seen the Light” over many years.

Paul’s other passions were maintaining his yard, being an avid LSU fan, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. His favorite title was “G-Diddy” and his four grandchildren were the pride of his life.

Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Lynda Smith Barkley, his loving daughters Paula Brown (Matt) of Clinton, MS and Erin Hannula (Brian) of Brandon, MS, four grandchildren, Brylie Hannula, Peyton Brown, Caden Hannula and Kellan Brown; one brother, Lloyd F. Barkley, Jr. (Sandra) of Sidney, MT. He also leaves behind two special nephews, Steven Barkley, Mitchell, SD and Jason Barkley (Kristi), Dickinson, ND and one niece, Jennifer Andersen (Tom) of Coeur d’Alene, ID along with numerous cousins and a host of friends all over the world and a special friend, Michael Horn of Meridian.

He is preceded by his parents, Lloyd F. and Dorothy Barkley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 708, Meridian, MS 39301.

The Barkley family will receive guests from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 pm prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

