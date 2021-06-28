Rotary Club of Meridian donates to Meridian Freedom Project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 theme for the Rotary Club of Meridian is “Rotary Opens Opportunities.” The organization is doing just that for the Meridian Freedom Project.

“One of the core initiatives of the Rotary Club of Meridian is supporting education and we’re so excited today to be able to help the Meridian Freedom Project with the acquisition of 15 new laptops,” said Michael Truelove, the president of Rotary Club of Meridian.

Officials with the Meridian Freedom Project were thankful for the donation.

“They donated a total of $7,500 which again will go to help us purchase 15 laptops, and the software that’s needed to protect those as well as a charging station so that they make sure that they’re always ready whenever our Freedom Fellows need them,” said Adrian Cross, the executive director of the Meridian Freedom Project.

The donation will go a long way in continuing the success of the Meridian Freedom Project.

“With the pandemic affecting many of our Freedom Fellows last year, there was a lot of learning loss,” Cross said. “And for the ability to purchase technology that not only our Freedom Fellows can use on-site, but also have it lent at home to assist with the furthering of their education, it means the world to us.”

Officials with the Rotary Club of Meridian say that this donations was a great way to give back to the community.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Rotary Club of Meridian board members that actually came out today to support this presentation,” Truelove said. “And it just shows the strength of our club and just want to say thank you to those board members.”

