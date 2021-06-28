Advertisement

Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.

There was a large police presence at city hall at 9:30 Sunday night after shots were fired in the area. Hundreds of people were leaving the fleeing area after celebrating Juneteenth Festival. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

