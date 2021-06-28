Advertisement

Showers are spotty now, then increase late this week

Showers will be spotty to scattered Tuesday through Thursday. Rain will increase and become more widespread on Friday and Saturday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some rain will come from summer showers and thunderstorms, which means not everyone will get rain. Still, we’re all fair game each day for heavy storms.

Isolated heavy showers are possible this evening. We won’t all get rain, but we will We’ll cool only slowly through a muggy evening. Temperatures will ease back to the mid-to-upper 70s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 71 degrees. Areas of fog may develop in locally cooler spots. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers or thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy, but again, we won’t all get rain. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

An upper level low pressure disturbance will drop into the Deep South on Friday. It will increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms, making them more widespread and thus more probable.

The bottom line this week is keep an umbrella within reach. You won’t need it all the time, but you may need it at any time.

