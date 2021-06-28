Tropical Depression Four forms off the coast of South Carolina

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Four has developed right off the coast of South Carolina. The system is forecast to briefly strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall later today in South Carolina.

Heavy rain is expected in South Carolina, Georgia, and northeast Alabama as this system tracks through these areas. Tropical storm-force wind gusts are also expected along the coast of South Carolina.

This system is not a threat to East Mississippi nor West Alabama. Another tropical wave in between the Caribbean Sea and Africa has a 40% chance of development into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 3-5 days.

