A tropical depression or storm may impact the Eastern U.S.

Probability of Development
Probability of Development(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that have a possibility of further development into a tropical cyclone.

We’ll start with the tropical wave that is the closest to the United States. As of the 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, this system has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm. Whether or not it develops into a tropical cyclone, heavy rain is expected for Georgia and South Carolina as this system moves onshore. This system may help to increase rain chances in our area later this week, but no major impacts are expected.

EMEPA Live Radar - 7:34 a.m. Monday
EMEPA Live Radar - 7:34 a.m. Monday(WTOK)

The next tropical wave we are watching is located about halfway between the Caribbean Sea and Africa. This system has a 40% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. Here is a look at every single model run with this system (known as a “Spaghetti Plot”). Most of the models take this system to the Greater Antilles and then curve it north and east into the open Atlantic. Note that there a few models that do take this system towards the Gulf, so this will be something to just keep an eye on for now.

Invest 95L Spaghetti Plot
Invest 95L Spaghetti Plot(WTOK)

