Tua Tagovailoa to host “Luau with Tua” in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama star quarterback and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will host a charity event in Tuscaloosa that highlights his Polynesian culture while raising money for great causes.

Through his newly-established Tua Foundation, “LUAU WITH TUA” will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The evening will feature a live Luau, including fire knife dancing, Polynesian food, entertainment, a live and a silent auction.

The performers are trained at the famed Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawai`i and will be making their first trip to Tuscaloosa to celebrate.

Tua, his family, and several former Alabama Football stars will also take part in the festivities.

Two youth charities Nick’s Kids, founded by Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama will benefit from the event.

The Tua Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.

Tua’s Mom Diane Tagovailoa said they’ve got a few more surprises planned for the big evening. “He just thought it would be a great idea to bring Hawaii to Tuscaloosa. Bring part of home to Tuscaloosa and share part of the culture and the same time give back to the communities that he holds near and dear to his heart.”

The Luau is the Tua Foundation’s first event after its recent launch this past February. The foundation will focus its philanthropic efforts in Alabama, South Florida and Hawai`i.

“I am proud to be hosting my first-ever foundation event in Tuscaloosa,” said Tua Tagovailoa, Founder & Chairman. “My time spent here changed my life and a piece of my heart will forever be in Alabama. I want to do whatever I can to help kids throughout the state.”

Some table sponsorships and tickets are still available at www.TuaFoundation.org/events. You can also email Info@TuaFoundation.org for more information.

