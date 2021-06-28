Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa to host “Luau with Tua” in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

By WBRC Staff and Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama star quarterback and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will host a charity event in Tuscaloosa that highlights his Polynesian culture while raising money for great causes.

Through his newly-established Tua Foundation, “LUAU WITH TUA” will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The evening will feature a live Luau, including fire knife dancing, Polynesian food, entertainment, a live and a silent auction.

The performers are trained at the famed Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawai`i and will be making their first trip to Tuscaloosa to celebrate.

Tua, his family, and several former Alabama Football stars will also take part in the festivities.

Two youth charities Nick’s Kids, founded by Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama will benefit from the event.

The Tua Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.

Tua’s Mom Diane Tagovailoa said they’ve got a few more surprises planned for the big evening. “He just thought it would be a great idea to bring Hawaii to Tuscaloosa. Bring part of home to Tuscaloosa and share part of the culture and the same time give back to the communities that he holds near and dear to his heart.”

The Luau is the Tua Foundation’s first event after its recent launch this past February. The foundation will focus its philanthropic efforts in Alabama, South Florida and Hawai`i.

“I am proud to be hosting my first-ever foundation event in Tuscaloosa,” said Tua Tagovailoa, Founder & Chairman. “My time spent here changed my life and a piece of my heart will forever be in Alabama. I want to do whatever I can to help kids throughout the state.”

Some table sponsorships and tickets are still available at www.TuaFoundation.org/events. You can also email Info@TuaFoundation.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Meridian Native Holly Brand Wins Miss Mississippi Crown
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
MSU heads to the World Series Championship Finals against Vanderbilt
Dawgs Head to Championship Series Finals Against Vanderbilt
The Juneteenth Festival in Meridian will take place on June 27th after being postponed last...
Annual Juneteenth Festival is back in Meridian

Latest News

Tropical Depression Four Track
Tropical Depression Four forms off the coast of South Carolina
Vanderbilt's CJ Rodriguez (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a wild pitch from...
Vandy unhappy how it made CWS finals but ready for Bulldogs
Probability of Development
A tropical depression or storm may impact the Eastern U.S.
7-Day Forecast June 28 - July 4
A typical summertime pattern sets-up this week