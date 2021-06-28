A typical summertime pattern sets-up this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a warm, muggy, and cloudy start to our Monday. Clouds will be decreasing throughout the morning hours, and we look to see partly cloudy skies for most of the day today. A few showers and storms are set to develop this afternoon, but many of us will stay dry. Any showers and storms will begin to dissipate after the sun sets.

We’ll continue to see a chance of scattered showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday, as high temperatures stay in the low-90s. Storm chances will be slightly higher on Wednesday and Thursday, but wash-outs are still not expected. Rain chances look to increase once more on Friday, and as rain chances increase, temperatures will decrease a bit. Highs on Friday look to climb into the mid-to-upper-80s.

Saturday will feature periods of rain and storms, so be sure to keep that close eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Saturday. For Independence Day, we look to see a chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs on the 4th of July will be in the mid-to-upper-80s. It’s looking like our Independence Day will be a typical summertime day, so no major concerns are expected!

