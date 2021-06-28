Vandy unhappy how it made CWS finals but ready for Bulldogs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It will be an all-SEC College World Series finals pitting Vanderbilt against Mississippi State.

Vandy reached the best-of-three series starting Monday night by default when North Carolina State was removed from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Commodores won two of three regular-season games against Mississippi State in April and are the reigning national champions.

There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic. Vanderbilt did not announce a starting pitcher. The Bulldogs will go with Christian McLeod.