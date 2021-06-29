Choctaw Indian Fair returns will full lineup of festivities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out last year due to COVID, the Choctaw Indian Fair is returning for its 71st edition.

This year’s fair takes place on the centuries-old homeland in Choctaw and will celebrate the tribe’s rich culture and heritage.

This year’s fair theme is “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On” as fairgoers will experience the journey of Choctaw Indians through tribal arts and crafts, social dancing and the World Series of Stickball.

”We have been waiting for this day to come,” said Elisah Jimmie, the reigning Choctaw Indian Princess. “This is our comeback season. We have fun, new attractions for family and friends to come and enjoy just to experience hands on learning about our Choctaw tradition. Our Choctaw Indian Fair means so much to us because this is where we can showcase our traditions and our bead work and our basketry and just to showcase who we are as Choctaw people here in the state of Mississippi.”

This year’s fair dates are July 14th through July 17th and will also feature the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant, traditional Choctaw food, carnival rides and games along with chart-topping entertainment each night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.