Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEYEAR OF BIRTHADDRESSCHARGE
HALIYAH HENRY2002812 BRAGG AVE MERIDAIN, MSPETIT LARCENY
ROSHEKIA PURNELL19852900 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
Meridian Police Department Media Release-The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:15 AM on June 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2021
A statewide human trafficking campaign is launching with a goal of better educating the public...
Statewide human trafficking campaign launches
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2021
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 28, 2021