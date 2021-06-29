City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2021
|NAME
|YEAR OF BIRTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|HALIYAH HENRY
|2002
|812 BRAGG AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|ROSHEKIA PURNELL
|1985
|2900 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|Meridian Police Department Media Release-The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:15 AM on June 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
