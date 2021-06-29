Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 270 new cases, 11 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2 million doses have been administered in the state, with at least 979,997 people fully vaccinated.

Find the latest county vaccination numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

