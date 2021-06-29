Crimenet 06_28_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dewayne Martin Robert.

Robert is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 260 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence and one count of kidnapping.

If you know where Robert can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

