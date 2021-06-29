Advertisement

Crimenet 06_28_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dewayne Martin Robert.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dewayne Martin Robert.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dewayne Martin Robert.

Robert is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 260 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence and one count of kidnapping.

If you know where Robert can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large

Latest News

Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview
Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary...
Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony on medical marijuana
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses