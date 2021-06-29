Advertisement

Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses

On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

This legislation will now require each of Mississippi’s occupational licensing boards, agencies and commissions to issue licenses to applicants who hold a current license in good standing with another state, have been licensed by that state for at least one year, and satisfy certain other conditions.

Mississippi is one of the first states in the nation to pass this bill.

“It’s a loss for governmental and bureaucracy in red tape, but a win for Mississippi’s economy,” said Reeves.

Individuals who relocate to Mississippi with another state’s permit, license, certificate or registration will be able to receive the same documentation in Mississippi.

Reeves stated that the hopes this will help Mississippi reach their goal of having the most national board certified teachers per capita in the nation.

“In order to have a quality education, there must be a quality teacher in every classroom.”

Reeves hopes that this bill serves as an incentive for out of state teachers.

Reeves was also joined by Rep. Becky Currie, who helped create this bill.

“We want people to come and experience our state,” said Currie.

“We want you to come here and buy a home, buy a car and send your kids to school here. Mississippi is open for business.”

President and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy expressed his excitement for the potential of this bill.

“Today is a great day for reducing red tape, and putting Mississippi on the path to prosperity.”

Reeves explained that similar legislation had been passed earlier with respect to military spouses.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large

Latest News

Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview
Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary...
Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony on medical marijuana
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants
At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get...
United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth