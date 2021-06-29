Advertisement

Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun

Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun
Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tylertown man has received a $1 million bond after being captured with multiple drugs and a stolen gun.

Taroski Lewis was captured due to an executed search warrant at his home on Maple Street last week.

In his home agents discovered approximately 1,884 dosage units of Oxycodone, 75 grams of cocaine, 260 grams of marijuana, 7 dosage units of Hydrocodone, digital scales, multiple plastic bags and a stolen gun.

Lewis, 31, has since been charged with trafficking of Oxycodone, trafficking of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone.

He is currently being held at the Walthall County Jail and has a hold placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday

Latest News

CDC points to Mississippi as one of five places where Delta variant could have worst impact
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson reacts after striking out Vanderbilt's Carter Young...
Mississippi State forces Game 3 in College World Series finals, defeats Vanderbilt 13-2
Meridian’s Holly Brand reflects on Miss Mississippi win
Choctaw Indian Fair returns with full lineup of festivities
Using fireworks safely this 4th of July