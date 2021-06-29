Advertisement

Miss. sees its biggest increase in Delta variant cases in one week

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs predicts the strain will be the dominant one in 1-3 weeks.(WMTV)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The strain of COVID-19 that spreads easily is growing in Mississippi, as predicted by State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs.

“Delta variant increasing rapidly in MS,” Dobbs tweeted. “I predict it will be our dominant strain in 1-3 weeks.”

The Mississippi State Health Department reports 70 new Delta variant cases in the last week.
As of June 22, MSDH reported 756 cases of the COVID-19 strain, but on June 29, the state had a total of 826 cases, a nine percent increase. Hinds County has seen the most significant increase in cases.
MSDH reported 29 cases a week ago and 44 as of June 29. MSDH also reported four delta variant cases in Madison County last week, but now there are 16.
With the majority of Mississippians still unvaccinated, the threat of the variant is real, but state health leaders say current data still shows vaccines are the best way to go.
“Now, to be unvaccinated is a choice to get COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Bryan, chair of the Mississippi State Medical Association.
The CDC says this particular strain of the virus spreads more quickly and can cause either milder or more severe disease in people.

