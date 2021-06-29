Advertisement

Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony on medical marijuana

Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary...
Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary owner, speaks about clients who have displayed an improvement in their quality of life after use of some of his products during a Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee hearing on medical marijuana, Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee met for a second time to hear testimony on the effect a medical marijuana program could have on the state.

The state Supreme Court ruled in May that a voter-approved medical marijuana initiative is void because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated.

The lawmakers gathered did not discuss in detail what a medical marijuana program could look like in Mississippi, or whether they believe a medical marijuana program should exist in the state.

They mostly listened to speakers, which included lawmakers from Utah and Oklahoma — two states with their own medical marijuana programs — physicians, an advocate and a business owner that sells CBD products.

