Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview

OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) - Mississippi State needs another come from behind series win as it looks to find immortality in its first national title.

The Bulldogs dropped game one against Vanderbilt 8-2 and now need to beat Vandy twice to be the 2021 College World Series Champions.

Vanderbilt found themselves in a similar situation back in 2019 where they lost the first game in the CWS finals against Michigan, 7-4, then picking themselves up to win the next two games and leave Omaha as the champions.

Mississippi State is no stranger to comeback victories as they had lost the first game against Texas and took care of business in the second game to make it to their 12th College World Series final.

The Bulldogs had an incredible start in the first inning as they were the first to score off of a Kamren James home run to take 1-0 lead. After that, the Commodores preceded to score seven straight at the end of the inning.

After the first inning, Mississippi State only allowed one run on two hits till the bottom of the eight, but the offense couldn’t find their footing and it resulted in the loss.

This is going to be an interesting couple of days as the Bulldogs need to be resilient and beat Vanderbilt in two straight games in two days. Only one thing we need to keep in mind going into today’s game, It’s not impossible.

Game two is set for 6 p.m. Central time and game three, if needed, will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. as well.

