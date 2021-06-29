More storms possible on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are going to see partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low-90s. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms on our Tuesday, mainly in the late morning and into the afternoon. Any showers and storms that develop will start to dissipate after the sun sets.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures stay in the low-90s. Rain chances will increase a bit for Friday and Saturday, so continue to keep that close eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned. As rain chances increase, highs will be a bit cooler. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Friday, and then the low-to-mid-80s on Saturday.

Rain chances will go down again just in time for Independence Day. The Fourth of July will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Any showers and storms will begin to dissipate after the sun sets, so it should be a good night for fireworks. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our Monday.

