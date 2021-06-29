Advertisement

More storms possible on Tuesday

Futurecast - Tuesday June 29 at 5:00 p.m.
Futurecast - Tuesday June 29 at 5:00 p.m.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are going to see partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low-90s. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms on our Tuesday, mainly in the late morning and into the afternoon. Any showers and storms that develop will start to dissipate after the sun sets.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures stay in the low-90s. Rain chances will increase a bit for Friday and Saturday, so continue to keep that close eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned. As rain chances increase, highs will be a bit cooler. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Friday, and then the low-to-mid-80s on Saturday.

Rain chances will go down again just in time for Independence Day. The Fourth of July will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Any showers and storms will begin to dissipate after the sun sets, so it should be a good night for fireworks. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested

Latest News

Weather - June 28, 2021
Weather - June 28, 2021
Showers will be spotty to scattered Tuesday through Thursday. Rain will increase and become...
Showers are spotty now, then increase late this week
Tropical Depression Four Track
Tropical Depression Four forms off the coast of South Carolina
Probability of Development
A tropical depression or storm may impact the Eastern U.S.