National Tire Safety Week stresses tire care, vehicle maintenance

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -This week is National Tire Safety Week, a time to focus on properly maintaining your tires so you can get where you’re going safely.

A recent U.S. Tire Manufacturer’s Association/Discount Tire/Ipsos survey of 1,431 American drivers ages 18 and older revealed the following insights about tire safety:

  • 48% of drivers don’t know how often to check tire pressure, including 3% who believe they never have to check.
  • 53%of drivers don’t know how to check tread wear to determine if tires show signs of damage and need to be replaced.
  • 53% of drivers do not know how often to rotate their tires.
  • Almost all drivers (94%) realize proper tire inflation saves money, but most don’t realize just how much.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers check tire pressure at least once a month. It enables tires to support and control the vehicle properly.

Also, check your tire tread. Proper tread depth gives your car the traction it needs to stop and hold the road on curves. You can check tread depth with a penny. Make sure the tread goes over Lincoln’s head. If it doesn’t, your tire needs to be replaced.

National Tire Safety Week runs through July 4th. The 2021 theme is “Do Your P.A.R.T., Know Your Roll.” The acronym P.A.R.T. is used to help drivers remember to check their tires’ Pressure, Alignment, Rotation, and Tread.

The National Automobile Dealers Association has put together a list of 10 steps to keep your tires and your family safe on the roads. See that here: https://www.nada.org/tiresafety/.

