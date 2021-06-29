Advertisement

Portion of downtown street to close temporarily

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will close a portion of a downtown street soon so a building that collapsed in April can be demolished and removed. The closure is effective for Saturday, July 3, and Sunday July 4, for 23rd Avenue between 4th and 5th streets.

Drivers going south on 23rd Avenue must turn east onto 5th Street and those traveling west on 4th Street must turn south onto 23rd Avenue during this time.

If possible, please avoid the area during the closure.

