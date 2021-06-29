Ribbon Cutting Event Held for L.C. Animal Shelter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ribbon-cutting was held for the Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter Tuesday Morning.

The facility was a collaborative effort between the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, Mr. Rocky Rockette, and the city of Marion.

After years of dealing with the overcrowded and cramped facility in Meridian, the Animal Shelter has now officially made its move to Marion.

Shelter Director, Rocky Rockette said, “This was important for me because for years we could have been doing better for the animals. We won’t be forced to be overcrowded now.”

The new $596,000 building took two years to complete and is much more spacious with over 50 stainless steel cages and 36 dog kennels.

The new shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 until 5 pm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.