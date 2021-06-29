Advertisement

Ribbon Cutting Event Held for L.C. Animal Shelter

Rocky Rockette cuts ribbon on new animal control facility
Rocky Rockette cuts ribbon on new animal control facility(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ribbon-cutting was held for the Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter Tuesday Morning.

The facility was a collaborative effort between the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, Mr. Rocky Rockette, and the city of Marion.

After years of dealing with the overcrowded and cramped facility in Meridian, the Animal Shelter has now officially made its move to Marion.

Shelter Director, Rocky Rockette said, “This was important for me because for years we could have been doing better for the animals. We won’t be forced to be overcrowded now.”

The new $596,000 building took two years to complete and is much more spacious with over 50 stainless steel cages and 36 dog kennels.

The new shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 until 5 pm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large

Latest News

Hazardous chemicals.
Household Hazardous Waste Day planned for Saturday
TEC in Bay Springs
TEC Expanding in Rural Mississippi
Tate's Fireworks in Marion.
Local fireworks store stocked despite national shortage
The Debs Social Service Club is volunteering in the community this week
Debs Social Service Club