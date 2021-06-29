Advertisement

Scott Co. bridge to close for a year

A bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County will close for replacement July 5 and be shut down for...
A bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County will close for replacement July 5 and be shut down for up to a year.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Highway 483 bridge in Scott County will be closing soon so it can be replaced. The project will take up to a full year to complete.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the closure for the bridge, located 3-tenths of a mile south of New Home Road, starts Monday, July 5, at 8 a.m.

Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic around the closure, using Highway 13. Drivers should be extra careful and look out for road workers.

