Summer showers possible on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer continues. That is the primary weather story through Thursday. It means we’re warm, even if we’re cooler than normal. It also means spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

Spotty showers and storms this evening can be heavy for those of us who actually get rain. Most of us will stay dry, and we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy tonight otherwise. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Again, not everyone will get rain. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

Thursday will follow Wednesday’s lead. On Friday, an upper level low pressure circulation will track into the Deep South from the Great Lakes region. This system has helped to prevent us from baking in the incredible heat much of the country has experienced. It will increase the showers and thunderstorms on Friday and set us up for a cooler weekend.

