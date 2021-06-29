Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Youth Baseball Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Youth Baseball Team!

The team won the Phil Hardin Meridian Youth Baseball eight to ten championship. Head coaches David Dixon and Duane Higgins led the way for the squad and they went undefeated in the tournament as a 5 seed.

Congratulations to meridian youth baseball on being this week’s team of the week!

