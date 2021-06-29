Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Youth Baseball Team

Meridian Youth Baseball is this week's team of the week!
Meridian Youth Baseball is this week's team of the week!(Meridian Youth Baseball)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Youth Baseball Team!

The team won the Phil Hardin Meridian Youth Baseball eight to ten championship. Head coaches David Dixon and Duane Higgins led the way for the squad and they went undefeated in the tournament as a 5 seed.

Congratulations to meridian youth baseball on being this week’s team of the week!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large

Latest News

Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner, center, reacts after scoring the walk-off run against...
Mississippi State on precipice of first National Championship, where they’ve been before
Source: NCAA
Mississippi St. vs Vanderbilt game 1 preview
Vanderbilt's CJ Rodriguez (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a wild pitch from...
Vandy unhappy how it made CWS finals but ready for Bulldogs