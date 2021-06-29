Advertisement

Tribal council member pleads guilty to wire fraud

A federal grand jury indicted Bell in February 2019, charging him with one count of theft and one count of wire fraud for defrauding the Choctaw Tribal government. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in June 2021. (Photo Source: MBCI Website)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Roderick Bell, 42, of Philadelphia, an elected member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, entered a guilty plea to federal wire fraud.

A federal grand jury indicted Bell in February 2019, charging him with one count of theft and one count of wire fraud for defrauding the Choctaw Tribal government. The government said between April 2017 and October 2017, Bell forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted those documents to the Tribal government in claims for reimbursement for official business travel.

Bell will be sentenced by Judge Carlton W. Reeves Oct. 6, 2021. He faces a potential maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

