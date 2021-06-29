Using fireworks safely this 4th of July

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - If you plan to light some fireworks this Fourth of July, there are some precautions you should keep in mind. Always read the directions on the package before lighting the fireworks.

“Every item has their own set of instructions on how to properly ignite them. Know that if for some reason your firework does not go off, never, ever should you try to relight a firework,” said Jeff Tate, the owner of Tate’s Fireworks in Marion and Collinsville. “If a firework doesn’t go off, you need to soak it in water; even if your firework goes off properly, you need to do that before disposing it. You need to soak it in water, let it sit for at least 20 minutes, and then you can get rid of it.”

You’ll want to protect your body from sparks.

“You should always have some type of safety eye wear, whether it be glasses, sunglasses, goggles, anything to keep your eyes away from that spark,” Tate said.

Another way to stay safe is to wear the proper clothing.

“Never wear loose fitting clothing. It’s good if you could have long sleeves that are tight; that way, if there are any sparks, you just want to keep that away from your skin,” Tate explained.

Children under the age of 12 should not handle fireworks. Any child over 12 always need adult supervision.

“One thing that’s important is you want to be sure have a source of water there. Whether that be a water hose, buckets of water,” Tate said. “Make sure that you damp the area that you’re going to light the fireworks in, you don’t want to start a yard fire.”

