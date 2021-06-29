Watching two tropical waves in the southern Atlantic Ocean

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are two disturbances in the southern Atlantic Ocean that need to be watched closely over the next several days. One wave that we’ve been tracking is nearing the Lesser Antilles. This one has a 30% of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days, down from a 40% chance.

A second tropical wave is located closer to the Equator. This one has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Both tropical waves are expected to move into the Caribbean Sea over the coming days. Some models do hint that this second tropical wave will move into the Gulf of Mexico after 5 days, but others don’t have this storm developing all that much. The bottom line is that there are no threats to the U.S. at this time, but we’ll need to keep an eye on both of these tropical waves.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.