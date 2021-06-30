$7 million coming to Alabama Head Start programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - Alabama Cong. Terri Sewell announced over $7 million in federal funding for Head Start programs in the 7th Congressional District.

Here’s the breakdown of how $7,170,627 is being disbursed: • Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation, Inc. - $271,606 • Sumter County Opportunity, Inc. - $579,106 • The Black Belt Community Foundation (including Choctaw County) - $367,326 • Lowndes Co. School District - $233,318 • Berean Head Start - $143,580 • Alabama Dept. of Human Resources - $677,219 • Childcare Resources - $710,721 • Community Service Programs of West Alabama, Inc. - $629,359 • Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services, Inc. - $635,342 • Jefferson County Child Development Council, Inc. - $303,911 • Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity - $959,593 • Montgomery Community Action Committee & CDC Inc. - $1,554,254 • The University of Alabama at Birmingham - $105,292

“The best way to put our country on a path to prosperity is by investing in the next generation of change-makers,” said Sewell. “I’m so proud to announce that Head Start programs serving children in Alabama’s 7th District will receive over $7 million from the American Rescue Plan. This funding will help us bounce back from the devastation of the past year by getting parents back to work and providing our children the tools they need to grow and thrive.”

This comes in addition to the $732 million in funding that Sewell supported that was included in the American Rescue Plan.

“The Blackbelt Community Foundation has been overwhelmed with requests for support from our communities,” said Felicia Lucky, President of the Blackbelt Community Foundation. “Funds made possible by the American Rescue Plan have allowed us to bridge the digital divide that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to purchase laptops to keep our children and staff safe as we all worked to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Most importantly, we have been able to extend necessary resources for the communities supported by the Blackbelt Community Foundation in Choctaw, Dallas, Marengo, and Wilcox counties. This ensures our children have the tools necessary to navigate educational requirements during these unprecedented times.”

