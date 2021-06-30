Advertisement

Airports expected to be busy this weekend

Meridian Regional Airport
Meridian Regional Airport(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 30, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As COVID guidelines are being eased, more and more people are taking to the skies. Millions of people will flying this Fourth of July.

“The main thing is that after COVID, travel is back with a vengeance,” said Tom Williams said, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “The airlines are open for business, passengers are having to wear a mask, but boy are they traveling.”

Officials with Meridian Regional Airport are expecting an increase in the number of people at the airport this weekend.

“We’re seeing a great increase in passenger traffic at Meridian, so this weekend will certainly be busier than this weekend a year ago,” Williams said. “And we think it’s going to be good passenger loads for the airport.”

The pandemic is still causing problems at certain airports, but there have been no problems in Meridian.

“Certain areas of the airline industry are having issues, but in Meridian and on the United Airlines system, we’ve not experienced any of those problems yet,” Williams explained.

Masks are still required at airports and will be through at least mid-September.

“Our employees stayed working through the pandemic, and they’re all still with us and things are going well for us in Meridian, and we’ve heard no complaints down line with other United stations,” Williams said.

AAA is estimating that 3.5 million people will take to the skies across the country this weekend.

