City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
QUENTIN COLE20004640 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT B7 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ROSHANDA CLARK19832425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
JERRICO WILLIAMS1978HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
MARVIN E POPE1963209 HARPER RD MERIDAIN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:39 PM on June 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 5th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

