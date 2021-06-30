City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2021
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|QUENTIN COLE
|2000
|4640 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT B7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ROSHANDA CLARK
|1983
|2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JERRICO WILLIAMS
|1978
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MARVIN E POPE
|1963
|209 HARPER RD MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:39 PM on June 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 5th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.