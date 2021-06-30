Advertisement

Eddie Ivy officially retires as Clarke Co. EMA director

Eddie Ivy
Eddie Ivy(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For 32 years Eddie Ivy has been a staple in the emergency community in East Mississippi. His last day as Clarke County Emergency Management director was Wednesday.

“Every morning is a new opportunity to wake up and make a difference to someone. Whether that’s someone in an emergency situation or someone that just needs some guidance or help,” Ivy said.

From coordinating disasters to responding to tornadoes in the middle of the night, Ivey has always been right there planning, organizing and making sure everyone was helped.

“Sometimes you make decisions where people’s lives are at stake. You have to weigh that out because if you make the wrong decision, people could be injured or killed,” Ivy explained.

Clarke County has long been a target for severe weather, flooding and tornadoes. When a man became trapped earlier this year, Ivy did not hesitate to jump in and help.

“The most rewarding thing is being able to help people in those emergency and disaster situations. Not only here in Mississippi, but through the years I’ve had the opportunity to travel to other states,” Ivy said.

It’s all about teamwork. Ivey says that’s the best part of the job.

“They are there when you need them and you know you can depend on them. That’s what I’m going to miss. There’s a lot of people that make the team. It’s not just me,” Ivy explained.

Ivy said he’s not leaving the industry entirely. He will now focus on training and other activities.

“You might see some new community programs coming out that we might try to look at. I’m not gone, I’m just changing gears a little bit,” Ivy said.

Ivy worked as Clarke Co. EMA director for eight years.

