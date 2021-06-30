Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 30, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview
Two disturbance in the Tropical Atlantic are being monitored for signs of development.
Tropical development increasingly likely in the Atlantic
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2021
A bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County will close for replacement July 5 and be shut down for...
Scott Co. bridge to close for a year

Latest News

Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI arrests Jackson man wanted for shooting federal agent
Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun
Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2021
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2021