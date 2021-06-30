Mayor, aldermen take oath in Marion

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion hosted its swearing in ceremony for town leaders Tuesday evening at the Hamasa Temple building.

Larry Gill took the oath to serve as Marion’s new mayor. He succeeds Elvis Hudson who served 4 terms. Gill said he’s ready to get to work and do what’s best for the citizens of Marion.

“I feel very excited. We’re ready to get to work,” Gill said. “My first priority is to clean Marion up. We want to make sure that everyone is following code and we’re doing the little things right and make our town more attractive and innovative for potential industries and businesses.”

The board of aldermen was also sworn into office. Barbara Anthony, Lou Ann Baylor, Stacy Blalock, Norman Coleman and Tammy Young will represent Marion for the next four years.

