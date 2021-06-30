Advertisement

Mayor, aldermen take oath in Marion

The town of Marion hosted its swearing in ceremony for town leaders Tuesday evening at the...
The town of Marion hosted its swearing in ceremony for town leaders Tuesday evening at the Hamasa Temple building.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion hosted its swearing in ceremony for town leaders Tuesday evening at the Hamasa Temple building.

Larry Gill took the oath to serve as Marion’s new mayor. He succeeds Elvis Hudson who served 4 terms. Gill said he’s ready to get to work and do what’s best for the citizens of Marion.

“I feel very excited. We’re ready to get to work,” Gill said. “My first priority is to clean Marion up. We want to make sure that everyone is following code and we’re doing the little things right and make our town more attractive and innovative for potential industries and businesses.”

Larry Gill took the oath of office as Marion's new mayor Tuesday evening.
Larry Gill took the oath of office as Marion's new mayor Tuesday evening.(WTOK)

The board of aldermen was also sworn into office. Barbara Anthony, Lou Ann Baylor, Stacy Blalock, Norman Coleman and Tammy Young will represent Marion for the next four years.

