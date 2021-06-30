Advertisement

Mississippi State forces Game 3 in College World Series finals, defeats Vanderbilt 13-2

Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson reacts after striking out Vanderbilt's Carter Young...
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson reacts after striking out Vanderbilt's Carter Young during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Mississippi State dominated Vanderbilt 13-2 to force game three in the College World Series finals.

The Bulldogs need just one more win to become College World Series champions. It will be the first in the program’s history.

The two teams will face off again Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place near city hall in Meridian.
Shooting during Juneteenth Festival Sunday
Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview
Brenda Denise Hicks, of Morton, is charged with introducing contraband, possession of ...
Mississippi corrections officer arrested
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday