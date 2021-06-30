Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Game 3 preview

OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) - Here. We. Go.

Mississippi State forced a game three in the College World Series finals after a stellar game two, which the Dawgs won 13-2.

Last night’s game was a total turn-around for Mississippi State as after game one, there seemed to be some doubt about how the Dawgs can come back, but now it is anybody’s series as tonight is the final game to decide who will win the 2021 College World Series.

Offensively, the Diamond Dawgs looked incredible, but what should be highlighted is the spectacular pitching from Houston Harding and Preston Johnson. The two pitchers are JUCO players and only allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts.

Resiliency has been Mississippi State’s nickname throughout the CWS as they found themselves with their backs against the wall many times and have always found a way to overcome the obstacle that is ahead. This is now their biggest obstacle as it is their best chance to win their first College World Series in program history.

Vanderbilt simply did not have a great game as their pitching allowed ten walks, eight of which were by Vandy’s first two pitchers in Christian Little and Patrick Reilly.

The pitching lineups for Game three have yet to be announced, but Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker hasn’t pitched since Friday, while Will Bednar hasn’t pitched since Saturday against the Longhorns.

Game three is set for tonight at 6 p.m. barring any weather delays, which have been plaguing these College World Series.

Either Vanderbilt will win back to back titles or Mississippi State will win their first national title in not just baseball, but the entire athletic program.

