Funeral services for Mollie Pierce Shelton will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joey Shelton, Bro. Michael Yancey and Bro. Marcus Finch officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Shelton, 83 of Meridian, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at a family residence.

Mrs. Shelton was born and raised in Meridian. She was taught the importance of family, faith and hard work. She worked for Burnley’s Shirt Factory, Hulett’s Furniture and Peavey’s. She was a gifted seamstress, creating designer drapes, furniture, children’s costumes and bridesmaids’ dresses.

Mollie had a smile that was contagious but a laugh that was mischievous. Her faith was unshakeable and she loved with everything she had. She was truly the matriarch of the family and had an impact on the lives of everyone who knew her as “Grannie”. She will leave a big hole in our hearts and we will miss her comforting words of wisdom and encouragement.

She loved her family and her church. She loved worshiping with her church family. Many times she had to go in a wheelchair, but she still insisted on going to church.

Mrs. Shelton is survived by her children, Kathy Rutledge (Steve), Jane Shelton (Ronnie), Nancy Groves(Clint), Judy Yancey (Michael), and Purvis Shelton (Lara), grandchildren, Chris Rutledge, Stephanie Corder(Matt), Barbie Miles (Andy), Joey Shelton (April), Ashley Marsh (Mike), Drew Yancey, Renatta Smallwood (Wes), Tori Hiatt (David), Wade Entrekin (Brianna), Mollie Shelto, and Gabby Shelton, with 15 great grandchildren, Daniel, Michael and Madison Rutledge; Remi and Jasper Corder; Hunter and Mikayla Miles; Leila Butler, Gage and Sarah Beth Shelton; Weston and Emmalouise Smallwood; Sophie, Huntley and Lorelai Hiatt, and 1 great-great grandchild, Alexis Miles. She is also survived by her sisters, Marie Harper, Jean Harbour, and Kaye Boles as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jasper Shelton; her father and mother, Lonnie and Bessie Pierce; brothers, Dickie, Roy, Robert Pierce; sisters, Louise Harper, Mildred White, Letitia Ann Ethridge, and Nancy Pierce.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Bernard, John Ethridge, Terry Lanterman, Henry Shelton, Benny White and Grady Yeager. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Harper and Ricky White.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday, July 1, 2021.

