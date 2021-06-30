Funeral services for Mr. J.C. “Jim” Fleming will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with the Reverends Andy May and Andrew Black officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Fleming, 89, of Collinsville passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home.

Jim was an extremely talented craftsman who loved his time in the woodshop. He was soft-spoken, when he spoke, people always listened to his wisdom. He loved to “pull your leg” with his quick wit and humor just in the nick of time. Jim was a faithful member of Pine Forest Baptist Church where he has attended as long as his health permitted. Jim was a veteran of the US Navy. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Mr. Fleming is survived by his wife, Lanell Fleming; children Diane McMullin (Steve), Mark Fleming (Denise), Jane Knisley (Dan), Billy Fleming (Sandra); step-children Debbie Haguewood (Ted), Henry Butler, and Dennis Wilson (Wanda). Grandchildren Melissa McMullin, Chris Fleming, Casey Fleming, Justin Knisley, Bria Knisley, Chrissa Fleming, James Fleming, Andrea Fleming, Erich Haguewood, Kelly Nichols, Trent Butler, Travis Butler, Drew Wilson, Dean Williamson; as well as a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Lucille Fleming; his first wife, Billie Nan Harper Fleming; his brothers, Andrew Jackson Fleming, Jr. and George Marion Fleming; one son, James Michael Fleming.

The Fleming family suggests memorials be made as donations to Pine Forest Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Steve McMullin, Dan Knisley, Ted Haguewood, Trent Butler, Travis Butler, and Drew Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, and the men of Pine Forest Baptist Church.

Family and friends may sign the online guest registry

The Fleming family will receive guests from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

