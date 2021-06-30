Advertisement

Ms. Donna Burrage

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A memorial service for Donna Gay Burrage will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Chris Vowell officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Burrage, age 61, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her residence.

Donna had a kind heart and loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Jean Burrage; one sister, Beverly Young (Darrin); niece, Kailey Young; nephew, Hayden Young (Alli); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, William L. Burrage and two brothers, Billy Burrage and Michael Burrage.

Online condolences may be expressed at  www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

