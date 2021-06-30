Advertisement

MSDH partners with UMMC scientists to track, fight COVID-19 variants

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s health leaders are partnering to figure out which COVID-19 variants are traveling through our state and where they’ve been.

The partnership is with University of Mississippi Medical Center scientists, Mississippi State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientists say every time a virus comes into contact with human cells; it can make a mistake trying to copy the genetic makeup.

Ultimately, this mistake could lead to the creation of another variant.

UMMC says studying this virus, new forms of it, and how moves can end this pandemic and prevent future ones.

Right now, the department of health says this delta variant is becoming the predominant strain in the state.

The state says they’re concerned just because this variant is highly infectious.

While most cases have been in the Hinds, Rankin, and Madison County areas, they say the virus will spread across the state.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt game 2 preview
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2021
A bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County will close for replacement July 5 and be shut down for...
Scott Co. bridge to close for a year
Two disturbance in the Tropical Atlantic are being monitored for signs of development.
Tropical development increasingly likely in the Atlantic
Meridian Police were downtown after a shooting took place outside city hall in Meridian.
Arrests made in shooting at Juneteenth Festival

Latest News

Man mails letters at USPS (Source: WALB)
USPS Post Offices to close July 5th
Futurecast - Wednesday June 30 at 5 PM
Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon
CDC points to Mississippi as one of five places where Delta variant could have worst impact
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson reacts after striking out Vanderbilt's Carter Young...
Mississippi State forces Game 3 in College World Series finals, defeats Vanderbilt 13-2