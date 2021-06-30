Advertisement

A new tropical depression or storm expected to develop soon

Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tropical wave in between Africa and the Caribbean Sea has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 2 days. Over the next 3-5 days, those chances increase to 90%. At this point, it looks likely that we’ll have a new tropical cyclone in the Atlantic by the end of the work week.

Tropical storm watches for portions of the Lesser Antilles are expected to be issued later today.

The models generally all agree that this system will move into the Caribbean Sea with the center of the storm staying south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. From there, a lot of uncertainty remains. A large batch of models do take the system into the central Gulf of Mexico, but another large batch takes this system closer to Florida. It is still too early to pinpoint exactly where this system will end up, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Model Tracks
Model Tracks(WTOK)

