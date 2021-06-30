Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon

Futurecast - Wednesday June 30 at 5 PM
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a warm and muggy start to our Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. We look to see partly cloudy skies throughout our day today, with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon. High temperatures on our Wednesday will be in the upper-80s to low-90s. After the sun sets, showers and storms will begin to dissipate.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Thursday. Rain chances will increase on Friday, so be sure to keep an even closer eye to the sky if you plan to be outdoors on Friday. Storm chances will decrease a bit for our Saturday and Sunday, just in time for Independence Day. Our Fourth of July on Sunday will features partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, but no widespread concerns are expected for July 4th.

