Vanderbilt coach, AD respond to reports of racist slurs at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some parents of Vanderbilt University’s baseball players said Tuesday that they were targeted with racist slurs at the College World Series.

The NCAA said in a statement that racist and abusive language has no place in college sports and is not tolerated at NCAA championships.

“Any parties responsible for unacceptable actions during the games will be removed by stadium security,” the NCAA said.

Vanderbilt’s athletic director tweeted her support for the parents on Tuesday saying she was “deeply troubled” by the allegations.

I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021

And you absolutely have the wholehearted support of not only Vanderbilt Athletics but all of Commodore Nation. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021

Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin said he didn’t want to discuss the matter but was clearly disturbed by the reports.

Mississippi State forced a winner-take-all Game 3 at the College World Series after beating Vanderbilt 13-2 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.