Vanderbilt coach, AD respond to reports of racist slurs at College World Series

FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news...
FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., in this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo. Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores' baseball players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals. “I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee tweeted Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some parents of Vanderbilt University’s baseball players said Tuesday that they were targeted with racist slurs at the College World Series.

The NCAA said in a statement that racist and abusive language has no place in college sports and is not tolerated at NCAA championships.

“Any parties responsible for unacceptable actions during the games will be removed by stadium security,” the NCAA said.

Vanderbilt’s athletic director tweeted her support for the parents on Tuesday saying she was “deeply troubled” by the allegations.

Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin said he didn’t want to discuss the matter but was clearly disturbed by the reports.

Mississippi State forced a winner-take-all Game 3 at the College World Series after beating Vanderbilt 13-2 on Tuesday.

