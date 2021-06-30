West Alabama Food Deserts: York left without a grocery store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - About 40 million Americans live in communities where it’s much easier to buy grape soda than a handful of fresh grapes.,

The USDA says about 2.3 million people live in rural areas that don’t have access to healthy, fresh food.

60 percent of those people are considered low-income

It’s no surprise Mississippi and Alabama have the highest diabetes and heart disease rates for both adults and children in the U.S. the lack of access to fresh food is a serious health concern in West Alabama, which is the most underserved and impoverished region in the yellowhammer state.

“COVID 19 impacted Sumter County in a big way. And food of course when you’re in a county that has a lot of challenges, food is always at the top,” says Sumter County Commissioner, Marcus Campbell.

It’s also difficult for many of these underserved families to find transportation to get fresh foods from other communities.

Research shows nearly 6% of rural Americans have to travel at least ten to 20 miles to the nearest supermarket.

That’s the case for the 2100 people who live in York. The small town in Sumter County doesn’t have a supermarket.

Shopper Tracy Spencer says she has to travel several times a week for household essentials.

“I come to the cash saver about to or three times a week to shop, it’s basically the only store around here besides the marketplace that we can shop at. And i come from Coatopa all the way over here,” says Spencer.

York Mayor Willie Lake says there’s no easy solution to the problem

“It’s a tough business to be in, on average throughout the united states, an average grocery store will bring in maybe $320,000 a week in sales,” says Lake.

Compare that to a rural grocery store which brings in between 8 to 20 thousand a week.

Mayor Lake says it’s tough for independent grocery stores to compete in the competitive, retail grocery industry

“They have to deal with competition from the big box stores such as Walmart, Sam’s, which can buy inventory at a much larger volume and set it at a much smaller price. They can also sell groceries along-side of household items, which some store don’t have the option to do that.”

Lake says he thinks York can support a grocery store.

“We have to determine as a community first if we want a grocery store and can we really afford a grocery store. The resources are here. We have to stop waiting for outside entities to come and do for us what we can do for ourselves.”

Building a new grocery store won’t be cheap. The project could cost as much as one million dollars.

“It’s going to be a buy in. The citizens of York have to want to do their part because if you bring a supermarket in, you’re going to have to support it. Not just the citizens of York, anyone travelling through, they’re going to have to make sure they stop in to support it. Why spend gas going somewhere else if you can have the convenience to go to your own supermarket, go ahead and shop with them” says Lake.

York wants a grocery store. The community needs and deserves access to fresh foods.

Campbell says in order to thrive, in order to grow, the community has to spend locally and support your local businesses.

Elected leaders have applied for the Alabama Community of Excellence Program.

The program hopefully will help with the planning and development of a full service supermarket.

